Admatazz makes new appointments and promotions

New Delhi: Admatazz, a Mumbai-based digital agency that uses creative, media, and technology to solve marketing problems, has strengthened its digital strategy team. The agency has appointed Janvi Kothari and Zahadali Tinwala to senior positions along with elevating Yashvi Shah to Senior Account Strategist.

Kothari comes onboard as Senior Account Strategist holding 6 years of experience. Before joining Admatazz, Kothari was associated with Schbang, where she was a Senior Solutions strategist. In her current role at Admatazz, she will work with automobile, education, and jewelry brands. Tinwala joins bringing in 6 years of digital and marketing experience. He has worked with brands like BGauss Electric, JBCN Education, ICICI Bank, and more.

The agency has promoted Yashvi Shah to Senior Account Strategist. Shah who was earlier a Senior Social Media Manager, started her career with Admatazz and has been associated since 2022. She has been leading BFSI digital marketing at Admatazz and was the lead on the recent viral TATA AIA wedding campaign.

Speaking on this, Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Chief Strategist at Admatazz, said, “This step comes in sync with our near future goals as a company. As we work toward building a stronger team to solve larger marketing problems for our clients it is essential for us to strengthen our account strategy team. With these new appointments and elevations, we are all set to create processes and solutions that complement our creative team's skills.”