Aditya Mehendale joins Leo Burnett India as Executive Creative Director

Delhi: Aditya Mehendale has joined Leo Burnett India as the Executive Creative Director. He updated the development on his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to this, he was the National Creative Director at Schbang.

Mehendale joined Schbang in 2016 as a Creative Strategist and eventually rose to the position of National Creative Director. Before his tenure at Schbang, he worked with various organisations, including Kindness Unlimited, DigitasLBi India, Sooperfly, Draft FCB Ulka, and Zycus.