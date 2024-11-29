Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches 3D anamorphic ad

New Delhi:: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (“ABSLI”) on Friday unveiled a 3D anamorphic advertisement as part of its #BoodheHokeKyaBanoge campaign.

Located opposite Priyadarshini Office, Sion, Mumbai, the advertisement uses cutting-edge technology to bring the campaign’s core message to life—encouraging people to rethink and plan for a meaningful and fulfilling retirement.

The 3D anamorphic billboard employs state-of-the-art visual technology, creating an immersive experience that captivates onlookers with its lifelike imagery.

Through this advertisement, ABSLI brings to life the campaign’s core message - encouraging individuals to rethink their retirement plans and envision their golden years as a phase of fulfilment and purpose. The visually striking display draws attention to the importance of early financial planning, making retirement aspirations tangible and relatable.

The #BoodheHokeKyaBanoge campaign reimagines a familiar childhood question, “Bade Hoke Kya Banoge?” (What will you become when you grow up?), into the thought-provoking “Aap Boodhe Hoke Kya Banoge?” (What will you become in your old age?).