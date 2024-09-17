Aditi Rao Hydari becomes the new face of Hamdard Honey

New Delhi: Hamdard Foods India has announced the appointment of actress Aditi Rao Hydari as the new face for Hamdard Honey. “The No Compromise Honey” campaign featuring Hydari is rolled out across media, aimed at showing how Hamdard becomes the inspiration for her in not compromising on anything in life.

The campaign idea “No Compromise” connects with Hydari. Through visuals, the TVC aims to emphasise the product's purity and versatility.

The film shows real moments of her enjoying Hamdard Honey in her daily routine.

Commenting on her association with Hamdard Foods, Hydari said, "I am honoured to be a part of the Hamdard family. Hamdard Honey has been a staple in my home, known for its unparalleled quality and purity. I am thrilled to represent a brand that resonates with my values and commitment to a natural and healthy lifestyle. I am sure through this campaign, we will be able to reach my fans and influence them to incorporate Hamdard Honey in their daily routine. Today, it is important that we focus on overall health. Hamdard Honey has always stood for quality and purity and has constantly nudged us to adopt Honey in our daily diet, be it by way of having Honey with green tea every morning; as an additive in food and our breakfast; or as a replacement for sugar. Hamdard Honey assures us of high quality, and the purity of Honey.”

Hamid Ahmed, CEO of Hamdard Foods India, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Aditi Rao Hydari to the Hamdard family. Her association with our brand is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Aditi's commitment to health and wellness aligns seamlessly with our vision of delivering pure, natural products to our consumers. We believe her influence among youth will help us reach new heights and inspire more people to embrace the goodness of Hamdard Honey in their lives.”