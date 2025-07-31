AdGlobal360 bags integrated digital mandate for Hisense India and Toshiba India

New Delhi: Hakuhodo International’s AdGlobal360 (AGL) has been appointed as the integrated digital marketing partner for Hisense India, including Toshiba India, which operates under the Hisense umbrella.
As part of this mandate, AGL will lead the brands’ digital charter across social media management, performance-driven media campaigns, and influencer collaborations.
Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India, said, “As the Indian market continues to evolve digitally, building a meaningful presence across platforms is essential to how we engage today’s consumer. We’re pleased to partner with AdGlobal360 to sharpen our digital focus and bring agility and consistency across all consumer touchpoints.”
Rakesh Yadav, CEO of AdGlobal360, added, "Hisense India and Toshiba India represent a powerful blend of global legacy and local ambition. As their digital partner, our approach will be anchored in delivering consistency, creativity, and measurable impact across every digital touchpoint, building long-term consumer relevance in a fast-moving category."