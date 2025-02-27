Adgebra and Sakal Media Group partner for native ads and in-read video solutions

New Delhi: Adgebra, an advertising technology platform from Inuxu Digital Media Technologies, has partnered exclusively with Sakal Media Group.

This collaboration aims to enhance regional language advertising by enabling brands to leverage native advertising and in-read video solutions across Sakal’s digital ecosystem.

The partnership spans Sakal’s flagship platforms, including eSakal, Gomantak, SaamTV, Agrowon, Gomantak Times, The Bridge Chronicle, and Sarkarnama. It also introduces Adgebra Ocean, a cognitive semantic AI engine that powers content amplification.

According to Adgebra, it will serve as Sakal Media Group’s exclusive monetisation partner, providing contextually relevant native and in-read video ads across Sakal’s digital properties.

This partnership will align brand messaging with relevant editorial content, aiming to foster deeper engagement and optimised monetisation.

Some of the features of Adgebra Ocean include cognitive semantic analysis, multi-language optimisation, and a behavioural resonance engine.

Shashikant Anpat, Vice-President, Inuxu Digital Media Technologies, said, “Adgebra Ocean goes beyond traditional ad placement by creating cognitive synergy. By embedding Sakal’s editorial expertise into our AI, we’ve developed an ecosystem where ads and content evolve together, maximizing relevance and engagement. This partnership is redefining regional advertising in India.”

Swapnil Malpathak, Business Head - Digital, Sakal Media Group, added, “NextTrend marks a monumental shift in how we approach editorial and content creation. By combining our deep-rooted editorial instincts with Adgebra’s advanced predictive analytics, we’re not just reacting to trends—we’re proactively shaping them. This collaboration empowers publishers to monetize smarter while fostering user trust in a highly competitive digital landscape.”