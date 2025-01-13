Adfest Lotus Awards unveils a new trophy

New Delhi: With this year’s Adfest theme of COLLiDE as its reference and the prestige of the Lotus petal as its inspiration, Adfest has commissioned a new trophy.

It’s a collision of old and new, the crystal of the traditional Adfest trophy meets the Lotus petal shape of the current wooden trophy it replaces.

“The innovation is its incandescence. The new trophy gleams so, so brightly with reflected light. The glittering shimmering new trophy is captured in images by Chubcheevit Studio in Bangkok,” the organisers said in a press statement. “The launch of the reimagined Lotus Awards trophy speaks to the elevated prestige of the awards that are part of the region’s only original and most celebrated creative festival.”

The awards attract the advertising and marketing industry’s most outstanding creative work. That work is judged by the advertising and marketing industry’s most respected creative minds, led this year by Grand Jury President and creative powerhouse, Susan Credle, Global Creative Advisor to Interpublic.

Adfest said that the festival presents the industry’s most valuable ideas, delivered by the industry’s most valued speakers in three days of speaker sessions, masterclasses and panel discussions.

The Adfest Lotus Awards deadline is extended until Friday 17 January 2025. Added to the Lotus Awards line-up this year, are the addition of the Creative Strategy Lotus and an expanded Gaming and Sports categories under Entertainment.