Adfest 2025 calls for entries for “Five Fabulous New Directors”

New Delhi: Adfest, Asia’s only international creative festival, on Wednesday announced that it is looking Five Fabulous New Directors to take the stage at Adfest 2025.

The Short Films by the Fabulous Five is Adfest’s unique initiative to showcase up-and-coming new directors in the region.

The competition is open for Assistant Directors or Directors, who have started their Directorial debut in the past 2 years (after March 2023) and are based in Asia and the Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East.

For the chance to become a Fabulous Five New Director, eligible Directors need to submit a script for a 5-minute short film inspired by Adfest 2025 theme “COLLiDE.” If the script is one of the top five scripts as voted by Adfest’s Film Craft Lotus & New Director Lotus jury, the director will be asked to direct the short film of the submitted script and debut the short film at Adfest 2025, held Thursday 20 – Saturday 22 March 2025.

All Fabulous Five directors will be flown to Thailand to premiere and discuss their films on stage. Adfest will provide return economy airfare, ground transportation, accommodation, and a full delegate registration to Adfest 2025.

In addition, all Fabulous Five films will be automatically accepted for the Young Director Award (YDA). As YDA is also committed to supporting and promoting creative talent in commercial film production, 2 additional New Director Lotus winners will also be accepted to the YDA.

Script submission deadline is Friday, January 3, 2025.

Deadlines for Entry Submission to all other Lotus categories are Friday 13 December 2024 for the Early Bird Deadline, and Friday 10 January 2025 for the Regular Deadline.

COLLiDE at Adfest 2025 will take place Thursday 20 – Saturday 22 March 2025 at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group in Pattaya, Thailand.