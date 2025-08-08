AdAsia 2025 to be held in Beijing this October, registration opens

New Delhi: AdAsia 2025 will take place in Beijing from October 24 to 26, with delegate registrations now open.

Organised by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA), the biennial advertising congress has previously been held in cities including New Delhi (2011), Hanoi (2013), Chinese Taipei (2015), Bali (2017), Lahore (2019), Macau (2021, virtually), and Seoul (2023). The 2025 edition will be hosted by the China Advertising Association (CAA).

Announcing the dates and venue, AFAA Chairman Srinivasan K Swamy said, “We are happy that AdAsia 2025 will be held in the historical city of Beijing, the capital of China. The theme of the Congress will be AI²: Advertising Innovation and Artificial Intelligence. The dates are 24th to 26th October 2025 and the venue will be the Zhong Guan Cun International Innovation Center.

Elaborate arrangements are being made to welcome the delegates to AdAsia in Beijing. As usual you can expect great content, great networking opportunities over lunches and dinner and some interesting entertainment. China Advertising Association (CAA) will organise this event, and they are poised to provide the delegates an amazing hospitality and experience.”

This edition of AdAsia will open in conjunction with the China International Advertising Festival (CIAF).

CAA President Guohua Zhang said, “This AdAsia will be different in that the first day of AdAsia will be with the delegates of China International Advertising Festival (CIAF). Normally we get nearly 10,000 delegates for CIAF each year, and AdAsia delegates and CIAF delegates will sit together and enjoy the Congress on the first day, the 24th October. The content for all the three days of 24th to 26th October is curated by AFAA and you can expect speakers from countries like USA, UK, Russia, Japan, India, Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and of course China.”

The early bird delegate fee is set at US$500 until 30 September, with a discounted rate of US$250 for accompanying spouses. Young professionals under 35, students, and members of academia across Asia can register at a reduced fee of US$100.