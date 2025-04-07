Adani Group wins big at IAA Olive Crown Awards 2025, bags four golds

Mumbai: The Adani Group recently won 4 gold awards at the IAA Olive Crown Awards across different categories. The Group won the award for the Corporate Social Crusader of the Year, the Green Advertiser of the Year and the Pankha film was crowned with two gold awards for being the best film in the categories TV/Cinema (Corporate) and Digital by the Olive Crown Awards, which recognises and celebrates creative excellence in communicating sustainability.

Mr Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Group, said, “Our green initiatives demonstrate our businesses' critical role in safeguarding the planet for future generations. The Corporate Social Crusader of the Year award is a testament to our unwavering commitment. It underscores the positive impact of the Adani Group's dedication to clean energy in enhancing the quality of life for millions of Indians. Our commitment to renewable and sustainable energy is a cornerstone of our broader efforts. We are deeply honored.”

Mr Aman Kumar Singh, President & Head of Strategy and Chairman’s Office & Group Head - Corporate Brand Custodian, said, “Winning these awards is a moment of immense pride for the Adani Group. This recognition is a tribute to the hard work and unwavering spirit of all Adanians. This film goes beyond the scale, size and speed of the Adani Group, highlighting the profound impact the Group is creating in the lives of common people. The film celebrates the spirit of ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’ (#AdaniHKKDH).”

The award ceremony was held in Mumbai, with the Hon. Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Shri Rahul Narwekar, as the guest of honour. Mr Ajay Kakar, Head - Corporate Branding, Adani Group, received the award on behalf of the Group.