Ad industry leaders spill the beans on how friendships made work a joy for them

New Delhi: In the bustling world of advertising, friends aren’t just colleagues—they’re the ultimate support squad, ready to trade pitch-perfect advice for the perfect coffee or a last-minute brainstorming session.

Imagine navigating the chaos of client briefs, tight deadlines, and creative blocks with a friend who’s always got your back. They’re the ones who’ll dive into the trenches of market research with you, share a sympathetic ear after a tough pitch, or celebrate your big wins with the enthusiasm of a caffeine-fueled cheerleader. So here’s to those advertising amigos who turn every challenge into a collaborative adventure and every triumph into a shared victory!

To mark Friendship Day, Manish Bhatt, Ajay Gahlaut, Tista Sen, Vandana Das, and Babita Baruah spill the beans to BestMediaInfo.com about the unforgettable friendships they've forged in their careers and how these allies have been their compass in the wild world of advertising.

Tista Sen and Babita Baruah: The soul sisters connection

Baruah, with over 25 years of experience and currently leading VML India as CEO, offers a poignant view of friendship through her relationship with Sen.

She said, “Tista and I were colleagues at JWT Mumbai (now VML). For me, Tista was never just a colleague. I found in her a friend—someone I could confide in, a person who could drag me away from work for a coffee and a hair wash—perhaps the only person who could! She also helped me in my personal life. We’ve had our moments over work, even heated debates. That’s what made us complement each other. We may not be at the same agency now, but Tista is and will always be a friend I deeply love and trust.”

Baruah’s reflections emphasise how such deep friendships provide unwavering support and respect, making them invaluable throughout one’s career.

Sen, whose professional journey is closely linked with Baruah, offers a heartfelt view of their enduring friendship.

She said, “If you find a colleague who becomes your 3 AM friend, consider yourself blessed. It’s rare. Spending time together over deadlines, differing points of view, and frantic briefs doesn’t always make for a lasting friendship. Or does it?”

She continued, “I found my soul sister in Babita. We come from very different disciplines. She is organised, meticulous, and very focused. I am chaotic, temperamental, and, well, annoying. But friendship transcends all that, and that’s what makes it beautiful.”

“We have, of course, worked together, but we’ve also holidayed together, laughed together, and even shed tears together. There is no judgment, no censure. It’s all just heart. There is trust and respect, and it extends to our families and relationships. We’ve stayed up all night chatting in a foreign country while the rest of the team was partying hard. We’ve won business, sold tough campaigns, moved on from losses, and been a great team. Our views on gender and the female perspective are in perfect sync. I don’t need to see her every day to know she has my back, just as I have hers,” Sen said.

Sen’s insights highlighted the importance of having friends who provide consistent support and understanding, even when professional paths diverge.

Tista Sen and Babita Baruah

Ajay Gahlaut: Navigating careers together

Gahlaut, an Independent Creative and Former Chief Creative Officer at Dentsu Creative Services, brings over 30 years of experience to his reflections on friendship.

Gahlaut speaks fondly about his friendships with Sudeep Bandopadhyay (Ad filmmaker) and Satbir Singh (Founder, Thinkstr), emphasising how their personal bonds extended into their professional lives. The shared journey from rookie creatives to seasoned professionals underscores a common theme in creative fields: the importance of support systems in personal and career development.

He told BestMediaInfo.com that his two really good friends Sudeep Bandopadhyay (Ad film maker) and Satbir Singh (Founder, Thinkstr) have been integral to his journey.

“Sudeep was my art partner for many years, and Satbir was a peer at Ogilvy in Delhi. Despite our different personalities—Sudeep being the volatile and driven type while I am more calm and relaxed—our partnership was incredibly beneficial. We supported each other through the early days, and even as our careers took us to different cities, we always made time to meet up. The bond we share is a testament to how essential it is to have such a deep, supportive connection," commented Gahlaut.

Gahlaut’s experiences highlight the profound impact that having supportive friends can have on navigating a complex career. His anecdotes underscore the value of understanding and mutual support in professional relationships.

He said, “Even when we became directors and faced challenges with juniors, we maintained a unified approach. Our similar mental makeup meant that juniors often saw us as a cohesive unit, which streamlined our work and reinforced the strength of our friendship."

“Satbir is an integral part of our trio. He’s another close friend of mine and Sudeep’s,” shared Gahlaut.

Sharing one incident, Gahlaut said, “One time, when Sudeep had a big beard, Satbir convinced him to wear a turban. They went to a Bengali restaurant in Delhi Hat. Two Punjabi-looking guys speaking Bengali in a Bengali restaurant? You can imagine the scene. We still laugh about it today.”

“The three of us were really close friends during our agency days. We'd often hang out at nearby pubs after work. It was almost a joke, like that old one: A Gujarati, a Sardar, and a Bengali walk into a bar... You know how it goes. We still share a great bond. We've had different career paths, but our friendship has stayed strong. There are countless stories we share, and we laugh about them every time we meet. Some of the best ones are too good to share publicly,” concluded Gahlaut.

(Satbir Singh, Sudeep Bandopadhyay and Ajay Gahlaut)

Manish Bhatt: The foundational support of industry friends

Bhatt, Founder Director of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, emphasised that the friendships he built over the years have been fundamental in navigating the ups and downs of the industry.

He said that having friends who understand the unique pressures of our work makes all the difference. These relationships provide not just support but also perspective and inspiration. Friends in the industry become like family, sharing in both the triumphs and the struggles.

Bhatt shared a touching story about the enduring significance of friendship, drawing from his own life experiences. Growing up in a small village in Gujarat, he reminisces about his close childhood friend, Sanjay Shah, who lived just across the street. “He was more than a friend; he was family, right across the way,” Bhatt reflected.

Their paths diverged as Bhatt moved away for further education, leading to a lengthy period of no contact. However, life took a dramatic turn in 2008 when, while working in advertising, Bhatt read an article about Sanjay's remarkable success as MD of the financial services company, Prudent. “I was amazed to see how he transformed from a 10th-grade dropout to leading a company with Rs 1 lakh crore in assets,” Bhatt said. This reunion, after nearly two decades, rekindled their bond and inspired Bhatt to create a film celebrating friendship.

The film, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, tells the story of a middle-aged man who reconnects with an old friend upon learning of his success. “The film captured my own experience of reconnecting with Sanjay. It’s about how friendships can resurface in the most unexpected ways,” Bhatt explained.

Bhatt and Sanjay’s renewed friendship has led to new plans, including developing a forest property near Baroda. “We’re now collaborating on creating a little forest haven. It’s wonderful to see our paths cross again,” he said.

For his 50th birthday, Bhatt organised a unique gathering of five friends from various stages of his life, celebrating in a remote, serene location near Nainital. “We played childhood games and re-lived old memories,” he notes. As a special touch, he crafted "Pickle of Memory" jars filled with nostalgic items, symbolising the lasting value of friendship.

“I wanted to create something meaningful, a reminder of the joy and connections we share,” Bhatt concluded, highlighting how true friendships continue to shape and enrich our lives.

Manish Bhatt and Sanjay Shah

Vandana Das: The value of trusted companionship

Das, communications consultant and mentor with extensive experience as the former President & Managing Partner at DDB Mudragroup North, shared her views on the role of friendships:

"In our industry, finding friends who truly understand your creative process and challenges is rare but incredibly rewarding. These friendships go beyond just professional interactions—they offer a sense of belonging and encouragement that is essential for creative growth. The trust and companionship we share make navigating the complexities of our work much more manageable."

Das’ perspective underscored the importance of building genuine friendships that foster a supportive and collaborative environment, crucial for creative success. She further challenged the notion that lifelong friendships are only formed in school and college. She said that professional experiences and interactions can also lead to lasting connections.

She noted that COVID-19 has prompted many people to reconnect and reaffirm their friendships, though she has always valued these connections. Her belief lies in the thought that friendship is about maintaining a connection, which involves making an effort to stay in touch and celebrate others' successes. This included simple gestures like phone calls, birthday greetings, and acknowledging achievements. “Friendships endure when both parties invest time and effort,” she said.

Ajay Gahlaut, Vandana Das and Shweta Jain

In an industry marked by its fast pace and high demands, having friends who understand and support you can make a significant difference. Their experiences illuminate how deep, enduring friendships not only enhance professional success but also enrich personal lives.

This Friendship Day, let us honour the friends who stand by us through the highs and lows of our careers. Their unwavering support and shared experiences make the journey through the ever-evolving landscape of advertising and marketing not just bearable, but truly rewarding. Here’s to the friendships that shape our careers and our lives.