Ad Club Madras launches co-working facility ‘HUB’

New Delhi: The Advertising Club Madras formally launched HUB, a co-working facility, in its secretariat premises at T Nagar.

Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman, R K Swamy and Ramesh Narayan, Director Strategy, Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (afaa) jointly inaugurated the facility.

HUB is a 12-seater facility located in T Nagar, Madras.

Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman, R.K. Swamy, remarked, "I’m truly impressed with the growth and activities of the Advertising Club Madras. As a past president of the club in 1992-1993, it feels like homecoming for me. Over these years, the transformation has been tremendous, and the club has grown substantially in its scope and stature. This new office, with its modern conference room, seminar hall, and now the HUB, reflects a vibrant and forward-thinking organisation that is ready to meet the needs of today’s professionals."

Ramesh Narayan, Director Strategy, Asian Federation of Advertising Associations, who jointly inaugurated the facility, said, "I am delighted to be here today for the inauguration of the HUB. The Advertising Club Madras is incredibly active, and it is heartening to see the energy and commitment of the team. I’m confident that the HUB will live up to its name by becoming a central space for innovation, collaboration, and professional excellence. It will undoubtedly be a valuable resource for advertising and other professionals, enabling them to connect and create in a conducive environment."

S Balasubramanian, President of Advertising Club Madras, remarked, "We are thrilled to unveil HUB, a space that embodies the spirit of collaboration and growth. Positioned strategically in the city, it’s designed to cater to a wide range of professional needs, enabling individuals and teams to work, connect, and innovate, especially from the advertising, media and marketing eco-systems. This is just one initiative and we look forward to introducing more opportunities for the fraternity to come together.”

Surej Salim Kumar, Secretary of Advertising Club Madras, said, "HUB is not just a co-working space; it is a step towards creating an ecosystem that encourages collaboration and fosters innovation. We are proud to offer this space to the business community and look forward to seeing great ideas and partnerships emerge from here."