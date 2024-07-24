Ad Club Inspiration Room’s fourth edition hosts Joji Jacob

New Delhi: The Ad Club Bangalore hosted the fourth edition of its Inspiration Room series on Thursday, July 18, featuring creative professional Joji Jacob.

This edition of the Inspiration Room aimed to draw insights into the advertising festival. Jacob, Regional Chief Creative Officer (Havas SEA + NA) and Cofounder BLKJ Havas Singapore, served on the Innovation Lions Jury this year and offered a behind-the-scenes perspective.

"We are delighted with the way Inspiration Room programs are shaping up. Happy to see the huge turnout and the insightful discussion that Joji Jacob facilitated," said Laeeq Ali, President of the Advertising Club Bangalore. "His ability to transport the audience to Cannes and share the jury's experience with such passion was truly inspiring."

Jacob delved into the judging process and also the growing focus on diversity and its impact on the global advertising and marketing landscape.

"It was an honour to share my experience at Cannes Lions with such an engaged audience," said Jacob. "The energy and enthusiasm in the room were truly inspiring. I believe discussions like these are crucial for pushing the boundaries of creative excellence in the Indian advertising industry."

Rahul Vengalil, CEO and Co-Founder of TGHTR added to the Cannes Lions experience. The agency won the Cannes Lions Glass for Harpic's ‘Loocator’ campaign in the Change category.

Speaking about the importance of having a supportive client, Vengalil said, "A powerful idea needs a strong ally. Harpic's unwavering support was instrumental in transforming the campaign from concept to a Cannes Lions-winning reality."

Inspiration Room takes place on the third Thursday of every month.