Ad Club Bangalore launches logo revamp challenge, 'LogoJam'

Delhi: The Ad Club Bangalore has announced the LogoJam, a Logo Revamp Challenge designed to crowdsource a fresh, vibrant brand identity that embodies the spirit of the community and the future of the advertising and marketing industry.

Designers from across India are invited to craft a new brand identity for The Ad Club. The contest will run from July 8 to 19, 2024 and the winner will receive a monetary reward of Rs 50,000.

"We are in the process of re-visioning the role of Advertising Club Bangalore and our aim with LogoJam is to be collaborative and inclusive in our approach to set the new identity of Ad Club Bangalore," said Laeeq Ali, President of The Ad Club Bangalore. “The new identity should symbolize Ad Club Bangalore’s core values of innovation, collaboration, leadership, and excellence. It will capture the spirit and future-forward approach of this community-focused, non-profit organization. From events like the Inspiration Room series to a vibrant member network, the club is committed to fostering a thriving community of advertising professionals,”

Winners of the "LogoJam" challenge will not only receive a monetary reward of Rs 50,000 but will also gain exposure through a publication feature in The Ad Club platforms.

Nigel Mathew, a member of the executive committee, said, "As Ad Club Bangalore evolves, we believe our visual identity too should evolve. I am excited to lead this initiative to find the new identity that will be a beacon of our commitment to lead the advertising industry into a new era.”