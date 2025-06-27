Ad Club Bangalore launches first-ever football team

New Delhi: Ad Club Bangalore, has launched its first-ever official football team.
The initiative brings together members from multiple creative and media agencies, marking a new form of collaboration within the industry.
The team made its debut at the SUFC x Spaces Community Cup 2025, hosted at South United Football Club in Ulsoor. The entry was supported by silver sponsor Digiligo.
The football squad comprises professionals across agencies, including Madison, Dentsu, Initiative, Stirred Creative, Mediacom, and Freeflow Ideas. Each player contributes a mix of tactical skill and on-field coordination. Notable names include Bhagat from Madison, known for his goalkeeping, Dentsu’s Dylan as team captain, and Darell from Stirred Creative, who was named Best Player of the match.
According to the Ad Club, the initiative is intended to help stronger bonds among agency professionals and encourage a culture of well-being through sport.
“This football team is a movement. It is the creative community lacing up together, building new bonds, and celebrating shared passion outside the workplace,” said Laeeq Ali, President of Ad Club Bangalore.
Arunava Seal, Executive Committee Member and Lead, Sporting Events, Ad Club Bangalore, who also helped organise the tournament, added, “To see agencies come together not just to compete, but to collaborate and represent the spirit of the club, is truly special. This team is just the beginning, we are excited to explore more sporting formats that bring our industry closer.”
The Ad Club Bangalore football team is expected to be a recurring presence at inter-agency sports events.