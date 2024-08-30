Ad Club Bangalore hosts fifth edition of Inspiration Room with Triveni Rajagopal

Bangalore: The Ad Club Bangalore hosted the fifth edition of its Inspiration Room series on August 22, featuring Triveni Rajagopal, Co-founder and Director of PARAllELWORLDS.AI.

Triveni has experience spanning 20 years across WPP agency network, Pepsico, and Unilever.

Triveni delved into her experience leading digital marketing strategies for billion-euro CPG brands at Unilever across India, China, and AMEA. She highlighted her expertise in weaving brand narratives across Web 1.0 and 2.0, while orchestrating multi-market technology collaborations.

The session explored the concept of "Brands-as-a-Service.” Triveni further emphasised the importance of leadership in today's marketing landscape. She discussed strategies for building high-performing teams and fostering successful interactions with C-suite decision-makers, media and creative agencies, and technology partners to achieve brand success in the digital age.

"We are thrilled with how the Inspiration Room series continues to evolve," said Laeeq Ali, President of the Advertising Club Bangalore. "Triveni’s experience and deep understanding of the digital transformation process were truly enlightening for everyone in attendance."

The evening was further enriched by the contributions of Venue Partner Adda 1522, Pouring Partner Heineken, Event Partner Niche and Co.