Actor Rana Daggubati invests in ‘Kingdom of White’, an all-white lifestyle brand

New Delhi: Actor and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati has joined Kingdom of White, an all-white lifestyle brand, as an investor.

Reflecting on his decision to invest in Kingdom of White, Rana Daggubati remarked, “Investing in brands with a unique story has always been important to me, and Kingdom of White is truly redefining the essence of wearing white. Their commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and style immediately stood out to me. After exploring their collection, I was genuinely impressed by the versatility and timeless appeal of their designs. This is more than just clothing; it is about creating an elegant statement that resonates with consumers who value simplicity, sophistication, and the art of wearing white. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and connect with those who share a passion for refined, versatile fashion.”

Vineet Haralalka, co-founder of Kingdom of White, expressed: "We're thrilled to welcome Rana Daggubati to our family. His investment reinforces our confidence in bringing timeless, effortless style to everyone who appreciates and loves the versatility of white, and will help us grow our footprint across India, while introducing our curated, minimalist styles to more customers."