Acko seeks design-first agencies for its projects

Delhi: Acko, a D2C insurer, is looking for a creative partner to handle its design-first projects.

Prateek Malpani, senior director for brand marketing, Acko, posted this on LinkedIn and specified that they were looking for a 'design first, design only' agency.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/prateekmalpani_edit-thank-you-so-much-for-the-overwhelming-activity-7244232231676755968-5xWY?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

According to his post, this is not a mandate for mainline, social, content, video or digital partner and will not be a retainer mandate but more on a project basis for small but important design projects.

The projects would range from OOH redesign, physical collaterals for BTL activation, infographics led report design, office branding, newsletter and more.

The partner should have a team of art directors, illustrators, animators, and graphic designers. Interested agencies can DM Malpani on LinkedIn with their credentials.