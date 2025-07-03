ACI announces jury for 2nd edition of AFAA changemakers for good awards

New Delhi: The Advertising Council of India (ACI) has announced the jury for the upcoming second edition of the Pan Asian Changemakers for Good Awards, organised by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA). The awards recognise contributions across advertising, governance, leadership, and innovation that have had a tangible societal impact.

The jury for the Indian leg of the awards comprises representatives from key industry bodies. Confirmed members include Rana Barua, President of The Advertising Club (TAC); M V Shreyams Kumar, President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS); Abhishek Karnani, President of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA); and Ajay Kakkar, Head of Corporate Branding at Adani Group.

Judging will follow a two-stage process: national selections within each AFAA member country will be followed by final evaluation by a Pan Asian jury. In India, the national winners will be recognised during an industry gathering in Mumbai, while the final regional awardees will be acknowledged at the AdAsia event in October 2025.

Held biennially, the Changemakers for Good Awards are structured around four categories: Advertising, Government, Industry Leader, and Innovation. The awards focus on work that contributes meaningfully to social good, highlighting the intersection of advertising and societal benefit.

ACI’s membership includes the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), Indian Newspaper Society (INS), Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), The Advertising Club (TAC), Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), and the India Chapter of the IAA.