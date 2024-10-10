Abundantia Entertainment appoints Branquila to lead corporate brand and communications mandate

New Delhi: Abundantia Entertainment has appointed Branquila Brand Ventures (BBV) as its agency to manage the company’s corporate brand and communications mandate.
Branquila will handle the brand’s comprehensive mandate, encompassing corporate brand communication strategy, digital marketing, public relations and creative communication.
Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, shared his thoughts on the appointment, "We are at a pivotal moment in Abundantia’s journey. on the back of a creatively successful and financially solid last few years, we are now ready to enter a new phase of growth to expand our storytelling and business footprint. Branquila brings a fresh perspective and an innovative approach to brand marketing, and we are excited to work with Sandeep and team as we amplify Abundantia’s presence across the entertainment landscape.
Further, Vasundhara Adukia, Head – Marketing and Communications at Abundantia Entertainment, added, “The Abundantia brand is built on the core of differentiated and progressive storytelling. Our vision for brand Abundantia is to be the preferred choice of creative and business collaborators and our work and values constantly need to reflect that. We are delighted to collaborate with Branquila, in who, we believe, we have found the right partners for the growth journey that lies ahead”.
Sandeep Dahiya, Founder & CEO of Branquila Brand Ventures, commented, "We are excited to partner with Abundantia Entertainment, a brand known for bringing pathbreaking stories to life - across screens, across geographies, and across genres. He further added, “Given Vikram’s vision, we’re looking forward to playing a role in Abundantia’s next phase of growth.”