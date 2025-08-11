Absence of big one-time projects, fresh investments hit profits, says RK Swamy Chairman

New Delhi: RK Swamy reported a consolidated total income of Rs 306.15 crore, an 8.7% decline from Rs 335.39 crore in the previous fiscal.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) dropped 53.8% to Rs 24.77 crore, compared to Rs 53.57 crore in FY 2023–24.

Executive Group Chairman Srinivasan K Swamy attributed the decline primarily to the absence of certain large, one-time projects that boosted last year’s performance.

He also pointed to substantial fresh investments made this year as a conscious decision to strengthen the company’s long-term competitiveness.

“These investments in facilities and people are strategic enablers designed to bolster our capabilities and enhance our competitive edge in the long run,” Swamy said in the company’s annual report.

The company invested in capacity expansion, technology upgrades, quality and certification, data analytics, and integrated marketing communications reinforcement. “Despite the immediate impact on our financial results, I am optimistic about the future of RK Swamy,” he said.

Swamy cited initiatives such as the Centre for Study of Indian Markets and the Brand and Marketing Consulting Group as examples of the company’s thought leadership. “We are confident that these strategic moves will enable us to capture new opportunities and yield substantial returns in the coming years,” he added.

He credited the leadership team, under Shekar Swamy, Managing Director & Group CEO, for executing these strategies “with precision and passion.”

RK Swamy’s 52nd Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 2:30 p.m.