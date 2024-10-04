Abhishek Karnani elected IAA India Chapter president; Jaideep Gandhi elected VP

New Delhi: The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) on Thursday elected Free Press Journal’s Abhishek Karnani as the new president and Jaideep Gandhi, Founder, Another Idea, as vice president.

Independent advisor Nandini Dias was elected Hon. Secretary while Janak Sarda, CEO, Blue Logic Technologies and BFF Foods India, was named Hon. Treasurer.

Former ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey is the immediate past president.



The elected Managing Committee members are:

1. Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman, R K Swamy Hansa

2. M. V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi

3. Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia, GroupM

4. Neha Barjatya, Marketing Director for Platforms and Devices, Google India

5. Rana Barua, Group CEO - Havas India, SEA and North Asia (Japan & South Korea)



The names of co-opted and invited members will be announced following the upcoming Managing Committee meeting.

Karnani said, "It is my privilege to lead what is arguably the most active industry Association of its kind in India. The IAA will continue to be the gold standard in marketing excellence, creative excellence, sustainability, and gender equality. We will shine a light on the latest technological advances and address any issues affecting the marcom industry. This year, we will also focus on skilling our young generation and will take up societal causes to demonstrate that communication is truly a force for good."