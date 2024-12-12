Abhirup Datta appointed as CEO of Sokrati at Dentsu India as Nilesh Gohil moves on

New Delhi: Dentsu India has appointed Abhirup Datta as the CEO of Sokrati, in addition to his current role as CEO, Performance Practice.

The announcement follows the decision of Nilesh Gohil, former CEO of Sokrati, to move on from dentsu to pursue new opportunities.

Datta will continue to report to Anita Kotwani, CEO – Media, South Asia, dentsu.

Additionally, Prajaktta Gosavi, Head - Performance Delivery Practice, dentsu India, has been tasked with leading integrated solution delivery for the Performance Practice across Sokrati, iProspect, Carat, and dentsu X.

Reporting to Bhasker Jaiswal, COO – Media, dentsu, Gosavi will work closely with the dentsu leadership.

With over six years of experience at dentsu India, Gosavi has played a pivotal role in driving integrated client solutions across Media and Marketing Technology. She later led people and process integration for Sokrati, CXM, and Media, enabling the network’s new organisational design.

Anita Kotwani, CEO – Media, South Asia, dentsu, said, “Abhirup has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and has been instrumental in driving transformative growth in the performance practice in his previous stints. He has already begun creating an impact at Sokrati, driving innovative solutions that elevate our Performance Marketing 2.0 narrative through forward-thinking ideas and pioneering products with a first-mover advantage in the industry. We are equally excited about Prajaktta stepping into her new role. With her proven expertise in integrated client solutions and operational excellence, I am confident she will play a critical role in enhancing delivery and driving seamless collaboration across our performance marketing ecosystem.”

Datta commented, “I’m excited to take on the role of CEO, Sokrati, and grateful to dentsu India for their trust. This is a pivotal time to accelerate the company’s vision by driving innovative Performance 2.0 solutions in digital marketing. Dentsu’s customer-centric approach perfectly aligns with my own, and I look forward to collaborating with industry-leading talent to propel Sokrati’s growth. With the algorithmic era upon us, we’re well-positioned to deliver exceptional client outcomes and build a meaningful, impactful future.”

Kotwani added, “We sincerely thank Nilesh for his valuable contributions and leadership at Sokrati. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”