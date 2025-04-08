Abby Awards: Rajdeepak Das, Senthil Kumar, Chandni Shah, Anupama Ramaswamy named jury chairs

New Delhi: The Ad Club announced the first set of jury chairs for The Abby Awards 2025 powered by One Show.

Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, South Asia and Chairman, Leo Burnett, South Asia will chair the Video Film below 1 min duration category.

Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, VML India has been appointed to chair the Video Film Above 1 min duration category.

Chandni Shah, Founder & COO, FCB Kinnect is appointed as jury chair of the Mobile category.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide will chair the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion category.

The awards will take place at Goafest 2025 on May 21, 22 and 23, 2025, at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa.