Abby Awards: Prateek Bhardwaj, Minakshi Achan, Bob, Priya Shivakumar named jurors

New Delhi: The Ad Club has appointed Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, Minakshi Achan, Head Brand and Communication, JioStar, Shashank Chaturvedi aka Bob, Director and Co-Founder, Good Morning Films, and Priya Shivakumar, Creative Head, DDB Mudra - South, as jury chairs for the Abby Awards 2025, powered by One Show.

Bhardwaj has been appointed jury chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the Brand Activation and Promotion Category.

Achan has been appointed jury chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the Branded Content and Entertainment Category.

Chaturvedi has been appointed jury chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the Video Craft Category.

Shivakumar has been appointed jury chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the Still Digital Category.

Previously, the Ad Club had announced the appointment of Nina Elavia Jaipuria, business professional; Niraj Ruparel, Creative Tech Lead, WPP and GroupM, India; Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO, Burson Group India; Chandani Samdaria, Executive Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi; and Praful Akali, Founder and Managing Director, Medulla Communications, as jury chairs for The Abby Awards 2025.

Jaipuria has been appointed as jury chair in the Broadcaster Category.

Ruparel, has been appointed as jury chair in the Technology category.

Dharmaraj has been appointed as jury chair in the Public Relations category.

Samdaria has been appointed as jury chair in the Green Abby Category.

Akali has been appointed as jury chair in the Health Category.

Francesco Poletti, Chief Creative Officer, Le Pub Publicis Italy, has been appointed as an international jury chair for the Abby Awards 2025 in the Young Maverick Abby category.

The appointment of Ashwini Deshpande, Co-Founder, Director, Elephant; Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director and India Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup; Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO, Famous Innovations; and Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner and CCO, Enormous Brands, as jury chairs was also announced.

Deshpande has been appointed jury chair in the Abby Awards 2025 powered by One Show, in the Design Category.

Chakravarty has been appointed jury chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the Audio category.

Kamble has been appointed jury chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the Out of Home and Ambient category.

Khazanchi has been appointed jury chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the Direct category.

The first set of jury chairs announced for The Abby Awards 2025 includes Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, South Asia and Chairman, Leo Burnett, South Asia. He will chair the Video Film below 1 min duration category.

Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, VML India has been appointed to chair the Video Film Above 1 min duration category.

Chandni Shah, Founder and COO, FCB Kinnect is appointed as jury chair of the Mobile category.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide will chair the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion category.

Additionally, the awards also unveiled the appointments of Björn Ståhl, Chief Creative Officer, Uncommon Creative Studio, Stockholm, Sweden and Youri Guerassimov, Chief Creative Officer, Marcel Paris, France, as international jury chairs.

Ståhl has been appointed as jury chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the still print category.

Guerassimov has been appointed jury chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the integrated category.

The Abby Awards 2025, powered by One Show, is scheduled to take place at Goafest 2025 on May 21, 22 and 23, 2025, at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa.

Goafest is jointly hosted by the Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club.