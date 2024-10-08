Aarti Nagpal becomes FCB Group India’s new chief talent officer

New Delhi: FCB Group India announced the appointment of Aarti Nagpal as its new Chief Talent Officer.

Before this, she was associated with Publicis Groupe in the role of SVP and Head of Talent for Leo Burnett and BBH.

With experience managing diverse teams across advertising, retail, and entertainment, Nagpal has successfully led global and regional initiatives, collaborating with cross-cultural teams to enhance organisational capabilities.

Commenting on her appointment, Dheeraj Sinha, FCB Group CEO, India and South Asia, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Aarti to FCB Group India. Her deep understanding of the HR landscape and her passion for culture building and creating high-performing teams make her an invaluable addition to our organization. Her commitment to fostering growth, learning, and development will further shape an inclusive and empowering culture at FCB, ensuring our people thrive and continue to grow in an evolving industry.”

Nagpal further said, “I'm thrilled to join FCB Group during this transformative period. My focus will be on cultivating a culture where our talent can thrive and grow continuously. Together, we will build a progressive, future-ready workforce, ensuring FCB remains at the forefront of creativity and innovation.”