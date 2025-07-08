Aamir Khan credits Ashutosh Gowariker for 'Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola' campaign

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently revealed that the iconic 'Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola' campaign, which became a cultural phenomenon in India, was the brainchild of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

The revelation came during a candid conversation at a promotional chat for Khan’s upcoming project, where he reminisced about his long-standing association with the beverage giant.

The 'Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola' tagline, launched in the early 2000s, redefined Coca-Cola’s brand identity in India, blending the drink with the colloquial term 'thanda' (meaning cold or refreshing).

The campaign, featuring Aamir Khan in a series of advertisements, resonated deeply with audiences, turning the phrase into a household expression.

For the record, the campaign was conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup under the leadership of Prasoon Joshi.

Khan shared, “The brilliance of ‘Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola’ came from Ashutosh Gowariker. He had this incredible ability to tap into the pulse of Indian culture. When he pitched the idea, it was so simple yet so powerful, and it just clicked instantly.”

Khan, who has collaborated with Gowariker on films like ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Swades’, praised the director’s knack for storytelling, which extended beyond cinema into advertising.

The ads, featuring Khan as relatable characters—a tapori, a villager, or a street-smart urbanite—struck a chord, blending humour with cultural relatability.

Reflecting on the campaign’s impact, Khan added, “Even today, people associate ‘thanda’ with Coca-Cola.

The campaign not only boosted Coca-Cola’s market presence but also cemented Khan’s reputation as a versatile performer in the advertising world.

Watch two of the Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola ads here: