82.5 Communications wins creative mandate for 2 brands of Tata Consumer Products

New Delhi: 82.5 Communications has won the creative mandate for Tata Consumer Products’ Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee and Himalayan natural mineral water after a multi-agency pitch.
82.5 Communications will be responsible for managing the offline, digital and social mandates across the portfolio.
Tata Consumer Products is strengthening its RTD portfolio to accelerate growth with launches and differentiated products. Cold brews, grab-and-go revolution, increased mobility, OOH consumption is what is really aiding the cold coffee and water category growth in India.
Mayur Varma, Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications India, said, "Coffee has exploded! Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee is not just keeping up, it’s adding a punch. It’s a great opportunity to ride the cold coffee craze and give this generation the quirky fuel they need to rewrite the rules. Coffees exploded! Tata Grand Cold Coffee is not just keeping up, it’s adding a punch. It’s a great opportunity to ride the cold coffee craze and give this generation the quirky fuel they need to rewrite the rules.”
Anuraag Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications India also believes this is a great opportunity to immortalize the purity of Himalayan Water. He said, “The ambition at Tata Consumer Products’ Himalayan Water is as bold as the terrain it comes from, and we at 82.5 Communications share the same ambition. It’s thrilling to partner with a brand that’s not just aiming high but aiming right.”
The collaboration is expected to help develop and execute integrated marketing campaigns, enhance the digital presence, manage social media and most importantly tap into the Indian rising genZ gen alpha mindset.
Chandana Agarwal, President North and East, 82.5 Communications India, said, “Coffee and water brands? Talk about a thirst-quenching opportunity! We're absolutely buzzing to be working with such a prestigious brand. We're ready to brew up some seriously creative campaigns and make a splash in the market. Consider this the beginning of a beautiful, and hopefully caffeinated, friendship!"