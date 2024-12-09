82.5 Communications gets launch campaign mandate for Indian Craft Brewery

New Delhi: 82.5 Communications, part of the Ogilvy Group, has won the launch campaign mandate for Indian Craft Brewery (ICB), Bangalore’s newest microbrewery, the two companies announced today.
As part of the mandate, 82.5 Communications will handle the creative duties for the launch of ICB across digital, radio, and Out-Of-Home (OOH).
Located in the business district of Manyata Tech Park, Nagavara, ICB is a new 1,500-seater microbrewery opening on December 14, 2024. The microbrewery has drawn inspiration from India’s ancient brewing traditions, Indigenous ingredients, and rich culinary flavours to create a unique Indian food and beverage experience.
One of its signature brews will be a range of premium non-alcoholic beers named Ramanujan, a homage to India’s legendary Math genius.
“Indian Craft Brewery is a groundbreaking endeavour to reinvent the craft beer experience in India by connecting it with our country’s roots and our rich cultural and culinary heritage. 82.5 Communications has captured our vision and ambition perfectly with their creative direction and together, we are excited to introduce a microbrewery experience unlike any other in Bengaluru,” said Gopi Chand Cherukuri, cofounder of Indian Craft Brewery.
The microbrewery has set up a dedicated research and development (R&D) centre in Belgium to drive beer innovations, while its beers are crafted by the brewer Antonio Rodriguez-Giralt.
The launch campaign, crafted in partnership with ICB, encapsulates the brewery’s ethos of innovation and storytelling. The campaign is already live on social media platforms.
Kiran Ramamurthy, Chief Executive Officer at 82.5 Communications, said, “We are very impressed by the vision and the depth of research that the ICB team has put in to combine India’s rich heritage with modern sensibilities and craft a truly one-of-its-kind craft beer experience that is unlike what is offered by any other microbrewery in India. From world-class brewmasters and a R&D centre for beer innovations in Belgium to chefs with prior experience at some of India’s most iconic restaurants, they are definitely on to writing a fresh new chapter in Bangalore’s beer history. We hope we can craft the ICB brand story with as much passion as they bring.”
ICB’s launch is expected to set a new benchmark in Bengaluru’s beer and dining culture, positioning itself as a unique cultural hotspot to savour Indian culinary experiences. The microbrewery will also offer thoughtfully curated culinary experiences led by renowned chefs from around the country. The partnership between ICB and 82.5 Communications ensures that this story of innovation and celebrating India’s heritage will be shared far and wide.
Naveen Raman, Executive Vice President & Branch Head, 82.5 Communications – South, said, “Bangalore’s beer scene is no stranger to microbreweries, but meeting the ICB team was something else entirely. Their bold vision and passion for innovation stood out immediately. From uncovering beer’s roots in the Indus Valley Civilization to reviving tribal brewing traditions, and even collaborating with a master brewer from Costa Rica, their journey is nothing short of inspiring. ICB isn’t just brewing beer; they’re brewing stories worth sharing with the world—and we’re excited to be part of it.”