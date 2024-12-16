82.5 Communications bags creative mandate for one of Bacardi India’s brands

New Delhi: 82.5 Communications has been given the creative mandate for one of Bacardi India’s brands.
The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
Beyond their current work, 82.5 Communications will also play a key role in upcoming product launches for Bacardi India.
Mahesh Kanchan, Marketing Director for Bacardi India and neighbouring countries, said, “This partnership with 82.5 Communications will bring a fresh perspective resonating deeply with Indian consumers. Together, we aim to create moments that matter and drive unforgettable consumer experiences.”
Anuraag Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer at 82.5 Communications, said, "I’m thrilled to be part of this journey with Bacardi India Private Limited. We’re focused on creating impactful brand stories that redefine category codes and build meaningful connections with consumers."
Chandana Agarwal, President North and East at 82.5 Communications, added, "Both Bacardi India Private Limited and 82.5 Communications share a passion for excellence and storytelling. We are confident that together we will create magic and bring a fresh perspective to the market."