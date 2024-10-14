82.5 Communications bags De Beers Group’s creative mandate

New Delhi: 82.5 Communications has won the creative mandate of the diamond company, De Beers Group.
De Beers aims to strengthen the emotional connection consumers have with diamonds, by emphasising the rarity, preciousness, and enduring value of natural diamonds.
“As a leader in the diamond industry, De Beers is focusing on growing the category,” said Shweta Harit, Global SVP at De Beers Group. “Natural diamonds are rare and precious natural treasures with enduring value and we at De Beers are committed to connecting people to their unique attributes with our promotional campaigns. This effort will be holistic—it will involve reaching out to consumers, working very closely with retailers, partnering with jewellery bodies, and empowering the entire industry. We are happy to have 82.5 with us on this journey.”
Kiran Ramamurthy, CEO of 82.5 Communications, added, “This isn’t just about creating compelling advertising; it’s also about understanding the nuances of the jewellery retail landscape and enabling effective retailer communication, and ultimately, driving tangible business impact for an entire category. We are honoured that De Beers has entrusted this large a responsibility to us.”
Naveen Raman, Executive Vice-President and Branch Head, 82.5 Communications – South, added, “We are excited to partner with De Beers, a brand synonymous with luxury, heritage, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Together, we look forward to shaping narratives that will resonate with a new generation of diamond lovers.”