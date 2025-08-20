80 dB Communications takes on PR mandate for Flam’s mixed reality platform

New Delhi: 80 dB Communications, an integrated reputation management advisory, will manage public relations for Flam, an AI-powered mixed reality publishing platform that enables brands to create and deliver app-free 3D experiences.
In this role, 80 dB will oversee Flam’s communication strategy, including efforts to increase visibility, strengthen corporate reputation, and raise awareness of its work in immersive advertising. The partnership aligns with Flam’s focus on developing mixed reality campaigns that offer interactive and engaging brand storytelling.
Karthik K Raman, Chief Marketing Officer at Flam, said, “We are thrilled to partner with 80dB Communications as we expand Flam’s footprint and bring immersive storytelling to more global brands. With their expertise in strategic communications and deep understanding of fast-growing startups, we are confident in building a powerful narrative around Flam’s innovation, impact, and vision for the future of mixed reality.”
Nidhi Kohli Nandode, Head of Marketing at Flam, added, “As more brands look for meaningful ways to engage audiences, mixed reality is emerging as a powerful tool. With 80dB Communications on board, we’re confident of amplifying Flam’s journey and showcasing how immersive campaigns can transform brand storytelling.”
Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-founder and Joint Managing Director of 80 dB Communications, said, “Flam is reimagining the way brands connect with audiences, making interactive mixed reality experiences accessible and impactful at scale. We are excited to partner with them in shaping conversations that highlight their pioneering work and drive wider adoption of this new medium. With our expertise in storytelling for startups and tech, we look forward to elevating Flam’s visibility across key markets.”