72nd edition of Cannes Lions to take place between June 16–20, 2025

New Delhi: The 72nd edition of Cannes Lions is already in the making and is set to be held between June 16 and 20, 2025.

This year, the festival was held between June 17 and 21, in Cannes, France.

The programme showcased more than 150 hours of content, featuring around 500 speakers from across the spectrum of creativity. Among the 500 speakers were 16 Indians.

The Indian performance at the Cannes Lions 2024 concluded on a modest note, securing just 18 awards over the five-day event, including two Gold Lions.

This is the lowest tally for the Indian contingent since 2019 when they also managed to win 18 awards.

This year, India earned 2 golds, 7 silvers, and 9 bronzes at Cannes 2024.

India also bagged the gold for the Marketers Young Lion, sponsored by Pantone. Jio Platforms won the gold for its campaign ‘I Do Give A F***.’

Last year, India won 25 metals, surpassed in 2022, when the nation brought home a record 48 lions.