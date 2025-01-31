Six Indians part of New York Festivals 2025 AME Awards grand jury

New Delhi: New York Festivals AME Awards, now in its 31st year of honouring advertising and marketing effectiveness, announced the 2025 AME Awards Grand Jury.

2025 Grand Jury members from India to date include:

Sandipan Bhattacharyya, CCO, South Asia & MD, India GREY Worldwide India Shaziya Khan, Insight Chaser Brand Communication Strategist, Independent India Rajesh Mehta, CSO, Medulla Communications India Sohini Roy Choudary, Creative Strategy Director, Creativeland Asia India Arun Sharma, CMO, Pramerica Life Insurance India John Thangaraj, CSO, Havas Creative Network India

AME’s Grand Jury members are visionary strategists representing over 30 countries, highlighting the AME Awards’ global reach and diverse perspective.

From Uruguay to the United Arab Emirates, this year’s jury reflects the full scope of the advertising industry today. The curated jury panel includes Chief Strategy Officers, CEOs, Creative Chairmen, CCOs, Managing Directors, Strategy Directors, and other influential creative leaders.

The 2025 AME Grand Jury members are drawn from five regions across the globe: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome this powerhouse jury to the 2025 AME Awards, recognised globally, they bring a wealth of industry experience to the jury panel, having consistently delivered creative and effective solutions throughout their careers. Their diverse strategic expertise, combined with a commitment to excellence, guarantees that the most innovative, result-driven campaigns will earn the recognition they deserve,” said Gayle Seminara Mandel, VP, Executive Director, AME Awards.

The results of the 2025 AME Grand Jury sessions will be published in the annual AME Report, a ranking that highlights the top-performing agencies and brands from 35+ countries.

The final deadline to enter the 2025 AME Awards competition is June 15, 2025.