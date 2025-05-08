6 creative leaders from India join Cannes Lions 2025 shortlisting jury

New Delhi: Cannes Lions has announced the line-up of creative leaders who will shortlist creative work this June.

Representing India in this year’s line-up are:

Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Neville Shah | Chief Creative Officer, FCB Kinnect, India

Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Neville Shah | Chief Creative Officer, FCB Kinnect, India Creative Strategy Lions: Arun Iyer | Co-Founder and Partner, Spring Marketing Capital, India

Creative Strategy Lions: Arun Iyer | Co-Founder and Partner, Spring Marketing Capital, India Direct Lions: Prajato Guha Thakurta | Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, MANJA, India

Direct Lions: Prajato Guha Thakurta | Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, MANJA, India Entertainment Lions: Rajika Mittra | Managing Partner, Havas Play, India

Entertainment Lions: Rajika Mittra | Managing Partner, Havas Play, India Film Craft Lions: Vivek Dubey | Director, Manjumaa, India

Film Craft Lions: Vivek Dubey | Director, Manjumaa, India Industry Craft Lions: Arnab Ray | Executive Creative Director, Landor, India

Work from across the globe will be judged, awarded and celebrated during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, running from June 16 to 20, 2025.

Announced are experts from across 79 markets, representing the global industry's leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines.

Markets represented on the Shortlisting Jury for the first time are Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland and Mongolia.

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, "All our Jurors play a crucial role in shaping the work awarded at Cannes Lions. This year, we are seeing an unprecedented level of global engagement from deserving talent, with more markets, more voices, and more perspectives coming together to recognise the global benchmark. I’d like to extend my gratitude for their hard work and care in curating the work that will go on to set the global standard and make history."

Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, LIONS, added, "The 2025 Shortlisting Jury is a true reflection of the global nature of creativity today. The addition of new markets like Azerbaijan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, and Mongolia is a testament to the rising creative influence and economies of these regions. As the creative landscape evolves, we are proud to have an increasing number of voices that represent the rich diversity of talent across the globe."