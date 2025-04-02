25 years old MakeMyTrip’s new ad-film features brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Online travel company, MakeMyTrip completed 25 years. To mark the occasion, the company released a brand film featuring its long-time ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. This 25-year journey is a story of how travel in India has transformed and MakeMyTrip’s role in that evolution.

The film opens with Alia and Ranveer flipping through an old photo album, reminiscing about childhood vacations, when families arrived at hotels without prior bookings. It then transitions through different eras, showcasing the advent of cyber cafes for online reservations and the gradual shift to mobile apps that made travel planning effortless. The film captures how MakeMyTrip has made travel convenient.

As the story unfolds, it also offers a glimpse into the future - where Alia and Ranveer wonder, imagine what travel could look like 25 years from now.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO of MakeMyTrip said, “This milestone isn’t just ours - it belongs to every traveler who has placed their trust in us, every partner who has grown alongside us, and every team member who has shaped our journey. As we look ahead, our commitment remains stronger than ever - to push boundaries, drive innovation, and create even more enriching travel experiences. For us, this is just the beginning, and the best is yet to come.”

Watch the film: