2024 ONE Asia Creative Awards: Leo Burnett and Ogilvy top India’s Finalists

New Delhi: Four agencies and brands in India landed 21 finalists in this year’s ONE Asia Creative Awards, celebrating the creative work of the year from across APAC.

Leo Burnett India Mumbai leads the way with nine ONE Asia finalists. They include four for Gatorade's “Turf Finder," two for Lay’s “Drop for Joy," and one each for Spotify India's “Spotify Feel The Music," Aquakraft's “Water Sustainability Score," and Oreo's “Bring Back 2011.”

Ogilvy India Mumbai has eight finalists, including three working with Hindustan Unilever, Rapport Outdoor Advertising Mumbai, and Absolute Productions Mumbai for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal “Megh Santoor”. The agency also has two finalists working with ITC Limited for Savlon Swasth India Mission “Hand Wash Legend," two for Vodafone Idea “Vi Human Network Testing Network," and one for Cadbury 5 Star “Erase Valentine's Day.”.

Disney Star Mumbai has a pair of ONE Asia 2024 finalists, working with Gyasi Mumbai and Star Hopper Mumbai for its own “Words Of Pride." LoudMouth Film Mumbai has one finalist for “Zaheerabad” on behalf of Mahindra Rise.

Overall, Cheil Hong Kong leads all agencies in this year’s ONE Asia finalists with 11, including five for Save the Children's “The Sound of Violence" and four for Orbis' “The Touch Annual Report.”

Singapore has the most 2024 ONE Asia finalists with 29, followed by Thailand with 27, India with 21, Australia with 15, Mainland China with 14, Hong Kong SAR China and Japan with 13 each, Philippines with 10, Taiwan with seven, New Zealand with four, Indonesia and Malaysia with three each, and Pakistan with one.

The complete 2024 finalists list for ONE Asia, part of The One Club for Creativity, can be viewed here. Winners will be announced online on December 9, 2024.

Creative leaders based in 14 countries and regions in APAC served on juries for this year’s ONE Asia competition. In-person judging took place last month in Manila, marking the first time it was held outside of China. By rotating the judging location each year, the show aims to showcase and appreciate the unique cultural contributions of each country, highlight the exceptional work being done there, and strengthen the bonds within the local creative community.

ONE Asia awards won by agencies and brands now gain them regional and international recognition, and their ONE Asia points contribute to network and holding company totals.

Winning agencies, brands, production companies and individuals are included in the ONE Asia Creative Rankings, as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which combine points won at The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC awards, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Awards, and ONE Asia Creative Awards. Winners are ranked globally, regionally and by country.