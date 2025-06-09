2024 Global Effie Index: Ogilvy, Leo and McCann put India in global top 4

New Delhi: Indian agencies have delivered a commanding performance in the 2024 Global Effie Index, with three offices securing positions in the global top four, underscoring the country's growing leadership in marketing effectiveness.

Ogilvy Mumbai, Leo Burnett Mumbai, and McCann Gurugram ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively, in the global agency office rankings:

#2 Ogilvy Mumbai – 81 awards/finalists, 576 points #3 Leo Burnett Mumbai – 75 awards/finalists, 563 points





#3 Leo Burnett Mumbai – 75 awards/finalists, 563 points #4 McCann Gurugram – 69 awards/finalists, 394 points





They trail only AlmapBBDO São Paulo from Brazil, which claimed the top spot with 779 points. Notably, India is the only market to feature more than one agency office in the global top four, reflecting a strong year for strategically creative campaigns with measurable business impact.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the top four offices—Ogilvy Mumbai, Leo Burnett Mumbai, McCann Gurugram, and DDB Mumbai—are all based in India, reinforcing the country's regional dominance in effectiveness-led marketing.

Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb has been named Independent Agency of the Year at the 2024 APAC Effie Awards for the third time. The agency has also climbed to the No. 1 Independent Agency in Asia and No. 4 globally in the 2024 Effie Index—up from 8th worldwide last year.

Ogilvy has been named the Most Effective Agency Network globally, ahead of McCann Worldgroup and BBDO.

Omnicom topped the list as the Most Effective Holding Group, followed by WPP, Publicis Groupe, IPG, and Dentsu.

McDonald’s, Dove, KFC, and Samsung led the rankings among the world’s most effective brands.