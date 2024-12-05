10 Indian leaders join Spikes Asia 2025 jury

New Delhi: Spikes Asia 2025 has announced the full list of jurors, including 10 representatives from India who will evaluate the entries.

Kainaz Karmakar and Ashish Chakravarty from India will serve as jury chairs for the Design, Industry Craft, and Audio & Radio, Film, Print & Publishing categories, respectively.

Additionally, eight other Indian jurors have been selected across various categories.

Given below are the names of the other jurors from India:

Category Juror Film craft Kopal Naithani, Founder and Director, Superfly Films, India Direct, Outdoor Rohit Malkani, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, India Digital Craft, Social & Influencer Mahima Kukreja, Senior Creative Director, Monks, India Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VML, India Healthcare Sachin Talwalkar, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Life Mumbai, India Media Pratik Shetty, Senior Director Marketing, Flipkart Internet, India PR Karan Bhandari, Managing Director, Integrated Media Strategy, Weber Shandwick, India

Entries into Spikes Asia are being accepted until January 28, 2025.

First-time brands represented on the line-up are Flipkart and easypaisa - Telenor Microfinance Bank. Other brands and platforms represented on the Juries include Grab, Meta, Nestlé, TikTok, Unilever and Warner Music Asia. Among the agencies and networks represented are Choojai and Friends, GForce Kazakhstan, IDEOT, Monks India and One Green Bean.

Commenting on the jury line-up, Mandy Neo, Director, Spikes Asia, said, "We are thrilled to announce the jury for Spikes Asia 2025, and we are especially proud to welcome Mongolia to the Jury for the first time. Our jurors’ expertise and vision will be instrumental in celebrating the groundbreaking work that defines Asia-Pacific's creative excellence. We look forward to their insights as they help set new standards of innovation, showcasing how APAC’s most creative businesses harness creativity to drive growth and progress."

The 2025 Jury includes Mongolia's first-ever representative, Bilguun Munkhjargal, Founder and Managing Director of Whyze, who will serve on the Audio & Radio, Film, and Print & Publishing Jury. Munkhjargal added, "Spikes Asia has always been the region's benchmark for creative communications and strategy, and Mongolia is no exception. It’s a tremendous honour to represent Mongolia on the Spikes Asia Jury this year, and I am delighted that there is more and more participation and representation from Central Asia with each passing year. I look forward to witnessing the amazing work from all over APAC with my fellow jurors."

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, commented, "Our jurors play a vital role in setting the creative benchmark for APAC and we are delighted to see representation from a broad range of agencies, brands and companies, allowing a diverse range of perspectives in the jury rooms. I’d like to extend my gratitude for their hard work in curating the work that will go on to be awarded and recognised in 2025."

The full list of jurors:

Audio & Radio, Film, Print & Publishing

Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & India Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup, India

Bianca Fernandez, Executive Creative Director, DDB, the Philippines

Bilguun Munkhjargal, Founder / Managing Director, Whyze, Mongolia

Hilary Badger, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Australia

Jesse Wong, Global Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, Global

Khalid Osman, Co-Founder, Creative Partner, BLKJ Havas, Singapore

Kimberly Chin, Music Composer / Creative Director, Pitch Audio+Magic, Malaysia

Phairat Uaphadunglert, Executive Creative Director / Co-Founder, Choojai and Friends, Thailand

Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce

Gary Steele, Chief Creative Officer, DDB New Zealand, Aotearoa New Zealand

Aden Hepburn, CEO, Akcelo, Australia

Defri Dwipaputra, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, Indonesia

Krystle Morais, Creative Director, VaynerMedia Thailand, APAC

Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VML, India

Nonthaporn Ketmanee, Senior Creative Director, Publicis Groupe, Hong Kong SAR

Rifah Qadri, Executive Director Marketing and Corporate Communications, easypaisa - Telenor Microfinance Bank, Pakistan

Theresa Ong, Head of Creative Shop, Meta, Southeast Asia and India

Creative Data, Innovation

Julie Jihyun Kang, CEO and Managing Partner, Serviceplan Korea, South Korea

Ayshwarya Sharma, Executive Creative Director, Innovation, Leo Burnett, India

Ivy Shao, SVP, Weber Shandwick, Mainland China

Javed Jafri, Media, Digital and Data Lead, Unilever, Pakistan

Masatoshi Usami, Senior Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan

Raymond Chin, Chief Creative Officer Innovation APAC, VML, APAC

Storm Day, CEO, Droga5 Aotearoa and NZ Lead Accenture Song, Aotearoa New Zealand

Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy

Lindsey Evans, Global Partner and CEO Special Australia, Special Group, Global

Bitop Das Gupta, SVP and Head of Strategy, Grey Group, Bangladesh and Pakistan

Charlotte Auyeung, Head of Strategy, McCann, Japan

Murtaza A Tajbhoy, Senior Consultant, Stax LLC, North America, Europe and Sri Lanka

Preeti Kumar, Global Client President, Dentsu, Global

Robert Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer, Colenso BBDO, Global

Design, Industry Craft

Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, India

Ben Miles, Chief Design Officer, APAC, R/GA, APAC

Carina Teo, Executive Creative Director, Regional, Grab, Southeast Asia

Mariko Tozawa, Creative Director, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan

Nari Moon, Creative Director, INNOCEAN, South Korea

Phoebe Devine, Partner, Head of Design, Previously Unavailable, Aotearoa New Zealand

Zokir Khalmatov, Art Director, MA'NO Branding, Central Asia

Digital Craft, Social & Influencer

Kazuhiro Shimura, Group Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Chew Wee Ng, Head of Business Marketing, TikTok, APAC

Hao Tseng, Creative Director, Digital Innovation Lead, Leo Burnett, Taiwan

Mahima Kukreja, Senior Creative Director, Monks, India

Nikki Sunga, Creative Director, BBDO Guerrero, the Philippines

Yinbo Ma, Chief Creative Officer, Havas, Mainland China

Yuliya Tushina, CEO, GForce Kazakhstan, Central Asia

Direct, Outdoor

Ronnie Wu, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\China, Mainland China

Angie Tijam - Tohid, Executive Creative Director, Havas Ortega Group, the Philippines

Kim Pick, Group Executive Creative Director, VML, Aotearoa New Zealand

Nikita Yermolayev, Creative Director, RA Kombinat, Kazakhstan

Rohit Malkani, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, India

Seung jae Lee, Chief Creative Officer, IDEOT, South Korea

Shiny Hsin-Ning Lee, Creative Director, Whatever, Taiwan

Tomoko Kanezaki, Group Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Entertainment, Gaming, Music

Damisa Ongsiriwattana, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder, SOUR Bangkok, Thailand

Becky Yeung, Regional Head of Brand Partnerships, Sync and Business, Warner Music, Asia

Carl Urgino, Head of Art, Leo Burnett, the Philippines

Guy Futcher, Regional Executive Creative Director, Octagon, APAC

Johanna Egger, VP Games and Emerging Tech APAC, DEPT® Agency, APAC

Ryan Liao, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, Taiwan

Takaya Mitsunaga, CEO / Creative Director, Artist, HYTEK Inc., Japan

Film Craft

Declan Cahill, Managing Director, Exit Films, Aotearoa New Zealand

Asma Humayun, Proprietor, Director and Producer, Shiny Toy Guns, Pakistan

Kopal Naithani, Founder and Director, Superfly Films Pvt. Ltd., India

Lily Li, Managing Director, The Mill, Mainland China

Naoko Tajima, Director, Wonderworld Inc., Global

Peter Kirk, Creative Director, Campfire x, Global

Zac Ong, Creative Director, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Singapore

Healthcare

Shunsuke Kakinami, CEO and Creative Director, FOUR FEET Inc., Japan

Narve Thakrar, Managing Partner, DDB Remedy, APAC

Rikki Jones, President, GCI Health Asia-Pacific and CEO, Burson Group Singapore

Sachin Talwalkar, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Life Mumbai, India

Shraddha Tawate, SVP Global Strategy, Klick Health Asia Pacific, Global

Media

Helen McRae, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, GroupM Asia Pacific, APAC

Eileen Ooi, CEO APAC, PHD, APAC

Hai Anh Vu, General Manager, Publicis Groupe, Vietnam

Jay Lee, Executive Creative Director, MBCS, Hong Kong SAR

Pratik Shetty, Senior Director Marketing, Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, India

Richard Frampton, Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu, Mainland China

Virginia Hyland, CEO, Havas Media Network, AUNZ

PR

Margaret Key, CEO, MSL APAC and Global Lead on Samsung, Publicis Groupe, Global

Amber Abbott, Managing Director, One Green Bean, Australia

Hung Khuat Quang, Director of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé, Vietnam

Karan Bhandari, Managing Director, Integrated Media Strategy, Weber Shandwick, India

Mina Sakai, Chief Consultant, PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., Japan

Norman Agatep, Chairman and CEO, Grupo Agatep, the Philippines

Tim Green, Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, APAC