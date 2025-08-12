Love Beauty and Planet and The Pet Fed collaborate on Pet Rave

New Delhi: Love Beauty and Planet partnered with The Pet Fed to host Pet Rave, held at Mannheim Craft Brewery in Whitefield, in August 2025. The event brought together over 300 pet owners and 200 pets, surpassing initial expectations due to high last-minute interest.

In an industry often criticised for animal testing, Love Beauty and Planet upholds a 100% vegan and PETA-certified cruelty-free stance.

Speaking about the event, Sairam Subramanian, Vice President, Haircare at Unilever, said, “At Love Beauty and Planet, we’ve always believed that beauty should never come at the cost of our values. Our products deliver stunning results while staying true to our ethos of vegan, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced beauty. The Pet Rave brought this belief to life in the most heartwarming and unconventional way.”

The Pet Rave provided a space for consumers who prioritise ethical choices to come together and celebrate shared values. Pets were recognised not only as companions but as members of the family, with the event blending empathy, enjoyment, and sustainability.

Organised in collaboration with The Pet Fed, the event featured various activities including pup-friendly scent bars, hair styling stations for both pets and their owners, bespoke caricature “pawtraits,” calligraphy bottle personalisation, a vintage photo booth, and a play area. Each element reflected Love Beauty and Planet’s commitment to cruelty-free and sustainable practices.