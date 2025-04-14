Rahul Sinha to host Zee News' DNA

New Delhi: Zee News has appointed Rahul Sinha as the anchor of its show DNA.

Sinha has 27+ years of journalism experience. He will anchor Zee News’ flagship show DNA (Daily News and Analysis) every night at 9 PM.

Sinha, Managing Editor, Zee News, said, “Zee News’ DNA is more than a mirror to the nation’s concerns. As a journalist who has spent over two decades reporting, anchoring, and leading, returning to DNA is both a privilege and a responsibility. Today, when the country needs clarity and conviction in communication, DNA will be that bold and honest voice for every Indian.”

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL), said, “DNA will continue to be a transformative force in Indian news with the mission of awakening the nation. As DNA takes on a fresh and dynamic avatar under Sinha's leadership, it aligns with the evolving expectations of citizens. With a sharper, stronger approach, we look forward to redefining news analysis by diving deeper into the issues that matter most. In this renewed format, Sinha's role will be instrumental in guiding the show’s editorial direction, bringing his vast experience and commitment to truth. In an era where clarity and courage in journalism are essential, our commitment is to empower citizens with truth, ask the tough questions, and deliver news that drives real impact. We are here to awaken the nation, one story at a time.”