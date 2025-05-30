Prasar Bharati’s PB-SHABD offers copyright-free content to creators

New Delhi: ‘Copyright’ has, of late, become a buzzword that is fuelling discourses around creators, publishers, and viewers. What started with ANI has roped in other agencies and publications into Ballyhoo.

The latest entrant to this bandwagon is the government of India itself. Prasar Bharati, on Thursday, propagated its initiative PB-SHABD (Prasar Bharati - Shared Audio-Visuals for Broadcast and Dissemination) for creators - YouTubers, podcasters, video editors, and its ilk.

Through multiple posts on X, the Indian pubcaster is inviting creators to register and enjoy free services provided by the platform. This includes news clips, visuals, and other content that is “safe, authentic, and totally free to use.”

In the post shared through the platform's official account, the pubcaster wrote, “Worried about copyright strikes? Not anymore.”

Worried about copyright strikes? Not anymore.



@PBSHABD gives you news clips, visuals, and content that's safe, authentic, and totally free to use.

#CreatorsWithShabd pic.twitter.com/TKrKQAaLZ3 — PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) May 29, 2025

The expansive catalogue of content was flaunted on the official X account of All India Radio News, which featured the text, “50 categories, 15 languages, One Platform.”

Prasar Bharati-Shared Audio-Visuals for Broadcast and Dissemination, @PBSHABD has invited YouTubers, podcasters, and video editors to register for its free services. #CreatorsWithShabd #PBSHABD is a go-to source for copyright-free, authentic, and safe-to-use content. PB SHABD… pic.twitter.com/H0GtGkalnj — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 30, 2025

The same was shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which called the platform “A game-changer for creators!”

As per the platform’s claims, more than 1,700 journalists are already using the services provided by it in the form of infographics, videos, photos, and text.

PH-SHABD seems to be the government's aid to creators who always have the fear of copyright strikes lingering on their heads. In one of the posts shared, the pubcaster wrote, “You create. We back you. No copyright claims. No takedowns. No strikes.

You create. We back you.

No copyright claims. No takedowns. No strikes.@PBSHABD offers 100% free and authentic content for content creators, and YouTubers.



Use freely. Create fearlessly.

Register Now at https://t.co/0QoF7YKkqd#CreatorsWithShabd pic.twitter.com/zFRUN6iVlO — PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) May 29, 2025

Before the government participated, agencies like Press Trust of India announced plans to offer “affordable” licensed access to its video content for individual creators across YouTube and other social media platforms.

In a public statement shared on X, PTI said, “As India's most trusted news agency, we at Press Trust of India remain committed to credible journalism and ethical business practices. To support responsible content creation, we offer individual YouTube creators highly affordable access to PTI videos.”

We are aware of the recent issues faced by you on copyright.



As India's most trusted news agency, we at Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) remain committed to credible journalism and ethical business practices.



To support responsible… pic.twitter.com/4KMl2wwVfA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 27, 2025

This comes after the row involving YouTuber Mohak Mangal and ANI. The row began when, on May 25, Mangal published a video where he alleged that ANI initiated YouTube copyright strikes against his channel and then demanded a payment of over Rs 40 lakh to withdraw the strikes. Mangal labeled the practice as “extortion and blackmail.”

ANI, seeking remedies for justice against defamation, filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court. The Delhi HC, on Thursday, directed YouTuber Mohak Mangal to edit out references that were deemed objectionable by ANI. Following the court’s intervention, both the parties have agreed on the portions to be removed from the video before republishing it on Mangal’s channel.