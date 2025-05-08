Sprintexx appoints Uddit Pandey as Co-Founder

New Delhi: Sprintexx, an ad tech company, has appointed Uddit Pandey as Co-Founder.

Pandey has nearly 20 years of experience in business growth, programmatic advertising, and team building.

His career includes spearheading campaigns for brands through data-driven media planning, strategic partnerships, and technology adoption.

In his new role, Pandey will lead the company’s efforts to create an ad tech ecosystem, merging programmatic precision, creative agility, and full-funnel media strategy, said Sprintexx in a statement.

Through his appointment, the company aims to accelerate client ROI and deliver scalable growth.

“I am thrilled to join Sprintexx as Co-Founder and look forward to building a future-focused ad tech ecosystem that delivers unmatched value, innovation, and growth for our partners,” said Pandey.