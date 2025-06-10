Rapport collaborates with OnePlus India for Bengaluru Metro full train wrap

New Delhi: Rapport Chrome, the outdoor division of IPG Mediabrands, has teamed up with OnePlus India to execute a full-train wrap campaign on Bengaluru Metro’s Green Line. The initiative, which promotes the recently launched OnePlus 13s, marks the first time a full-train wrap has been used on this route, a format newly introduced by Namma Metro (Bengaluru Metro Rail).

The campaign features visuals of the smartphone being held in hand, with the train windows designed to mimic the device’s camera interface. This design element creates the illusion that passengers are viewing and capturing the city’s landscape through the phone. Interior branding within the coaches also includes tailored messaging intended to complement the commuter experience.

The Green Line connects a mix of residential and commercial neighbourhoods and remains one of the most frequently used routes in the city, offering extensive visibility for the campaign.

“Collaborating with OnePlus on this trailblazing campaign has redefined the possibilities of creative contextualisation in outdoor advertising in India. By combining innovative design with the strategic reach of the Green Line, we’ve created a powerful platform to showcase the OnePlus 13s to millions,” said Vinkoo Chakraborty, President, Rapport Chrome.