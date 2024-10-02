Piyush Pandey honoured with LIA Legend Award

Piyush Pandey, the legendary advertising professional, was awarded the LIA Legend Award during a grand ceremony in Las Vegas on October 1, 2024.

This accolade, marking Pandey as the first Indian to receive this honour, celebrates his unparalleled contributions to creativity and mentorship in the advertising industry.

Pandey's journey in advertising began when he joined Ogilvy & Mather in 1982, eventually rising to become the Global Chief Creative Officer, a position he held for two decades.

The LIA Legend Award, introduced in 2023, honours those who have demonstrated exceptional generosity in sharing their knowledge, fostering creativity, and developing talent across the industry.

This aligns perfectly with Pandey's career, where he not only crafted iconic campaigns like those for Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints but also nurtured a generation of creatives, embodying the spirit of mentorship and advancement of creative thinking.

This award, coming after his prestigious Padma Shri in 2016, further cements his legacy as not just an ad guru but a cultural icon.