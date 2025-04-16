Motivator gets performance marketing mandate for Zepto

New Delhi: GroupM’s Motivator has won the performance marketing mandate for Zepto, the quick commerce platform.
Motivator has been working with Zepto since 2021. Motivator will leverage its performance media capabilities to scale campaigns focused on customer acquisition, retention, and engagement.
Divesh Sawhney, Chief Growth Officer at Zepto, said, “Performance marketing is pivotal for scaling our operations and enhancing efficiency. We are thrilled to enhance our partnership with Motivator, entrusting them with our performance advertising efforts. In the dynamic and competitive commerce environment, having a media partner that aligns with our speed and optimises every interaction is essential. This collaboration will refine our audience targeting and deliver more personalised experiences, driving new growth avenues and achieving superior business results.”
Mausumi Kar, Managing Director, Motivator, added, “In the hyper-competitive quick commerce landscape, where agility, precision, and efficiency are paramount, programmatic advertising will empower Zepto to optimise ad spend, enhance audience targeting, and scale campaign performance through real-time bidding and AI-driven insights. This dynamic, data-driven approach will enable Zepto to deliver personalised, contextually relevant experiences to its customers at scale, further solidifying its market leadership. With Motivator’s sharp focus on measurable impact, backed by GroupM’s advanced media intelligence and technology, we are confident in driving superior outcomes that strengthen Zepto’s competitive edge and set new benchmarks for innovation in the quick commerce space. Together, we are shaping the future of commerce through smarter, faster, and more impactful marketing solutions.”