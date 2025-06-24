Madison Media Plus appoints Saumya Agarwal as Vice-President

New Delhi: Madison Media Plus, a unit of Madison World, has announced the appointment of Saumya Agarwal as Vice-President. He will report to Mimi Deb, COO, Madison Media Plus.

Agarwal has over 18 years of experience in Integrated Marketing Communications. He has previously held leadership roles across GroupM, Dentsu and Publicis Groupe, and has worked with brands such as Nykaa, HUL, Jaguar Land Rover, ICICI Group, HDFC Bank, Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, Allied Blenders and Spotify.

Before joining Madison Media, he served as AVP at Starcom.

“As our client portfolio continues to expand and brand needs evolve, we are realigning our team structure to stay agile, strategic, and future-ready. Saumya’s addition to the leadership team marks a significant step in this direction, strengthening our capabilities to deliver impactful solutions and drive sustained business growth,” said Mimi Deb, COO, Madison Media Plus.

Agarwal said, “I’m excited to join Madison Media Plus at such a dynamic time of growth and transformation. The energy of the team is truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing meaningfully to our clients.”