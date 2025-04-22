Liqvd Asia onboards Mahima Kukreja as Creative Technologist

New Delhi: Liqvd Asia, a digital-first advertising agency, has announced the appointment of Mahima Kukreja as Creative Technologist.

In this role, Kukreja will act as a strategic partner across key businesses, leveraging her digital, mainline, and tech experience.



The appointment comes at a time when Liqvd Asia is expanding its talent pool following its acquisition of performance marketing agency AdLift.



Reporting directly to Sunil Gangras, Head of Creative Services, Kukreja will work to shape and scale the agency’s creative-tech capabilities.

Her mandate will focus on driving tech-enabled creative innovation and delivering strategically driven solutions to elevate brand engagement.



Kukreja has 13+ years of experience at agencies like Ogilvy, DDB, and Monks. She has worked with brands like Tata, Amazon, Mondelez, KFC, and HBO.



Sunil Gangras, Head of Creative Services, Liqvd Asia and AdLift, said, "Creativity today needs to be adaptive, immersive, and scalable—and technology helps us get there faster. Kukreja is one of those rare creatives who can see the idea through the lens of technology, emotion, and purpose. Her ability to fuse tech with storytelling is exactly what brands need today to stay relevant and resonate with audiences. We’re excited to have her with us, and I truly believe her presence will push our creative boundaries."



Kukreja said, "I’ve always believed creativity should reflect the world we live in. Today, we can build real magic at the intersection of tech, culture, and humanity. Joining Liqvd Asia feels like the perfect opportunity to do just that—with people who dream big, build boldly, and are unafraid to play in new spaces. It’s an agency that understands the power of culture, technology, and storytelling. I look forward to crafting work that’s not just seen, but felt—work that moves the needle emotionally, technologically, and culturally."