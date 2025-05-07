IAS, Spotify partner to launch brand safety tools for podcast advertisers

New Delhi: Nasdaq-listed Integral Ad Science (IAS) has partnered with Spotify to launch a suite of brand safety and suitability tools for podcast advertisers in the US. The tools, available on the Spotify Audience Network, aim to provide targeting and measurement capabilities at the podcast episode level.
The solutions come at a time when US podcast advertising revenue is projected to exceed $3 billion by 2027, highlighting the growing importance of content safety and suitability in digital audio advertising.
Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS, said, “This partnership between IAS and Spotify represents a step forward in giving podcast advertisers the control and confidence that their messages will reach suitable audiences.”
As part of this launch, new features and functionalities will be available for advertisers across the Spotify Audience Network, including:
-
Podcast episode level accuracy: IAS’s AI-driven Multimedia Technology combines speech-to-text signals to classify audio content in 90+ languages at scale in the US, and provides classification at the podcast episode level for brand safety measurement.
-
Tailored brand safety and suitability targeting: Advertisers can set their preferred risk tolerance within the Spotify Audience Network, ensuring their ads appear alongside content that aligns with their brand values, as scored by IAS.
-
Pre-bid classification: IAS validates dynamically inserted podcast ad placements with daily, campaign-level reporting to ensure impressions appear next to brand-suitable podcast content.
-
Expansive reach: Advertising inventory runs across any and all podcast apps where consumers play a Spotify Audience Network enabled-podcast. Measurement and targeting run on podcasts only—the Spotify Audience Network is 100% only podcast inventory.
“Our goal is to raise the bar on digital audio brand safety, and by partnering with IAS, we’ve established a much requested brand safety solution for podcasts,” said Chloe Wix, Global Head - Product and Commercial Growth, Spotify.
This partnership expands IAS's product suite, which also includes granular Viewability and Invalid Traffic reporting, available for video and display inventory, across in-app desktop and mobile devices.
Currently available for the US, with support in 90+ languages, IAS brand safety and suitability solutions analyse speech-to-text signals at the podcast episode level to classify content for podcast advertisers on Spotify at scale.