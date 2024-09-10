Frodoh partners with Jeep for CTV campaign

New Delhi: AdTech firm Frodoh partnered with Jeep for the first-ever Connected TV (CTV) campaign.

Conceptualised and crafted by Starcom India part of Publicis Groupe India, this campaign featured a video of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, enhanced with an inverse L-skinner that integrated a smart QR code.

The ad targeted over a million households across India’s top 10 metros. The campaign was also extended to mobile devices.

Speaking on the partnership, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, said, “Jeep Brand has always stood out for our brave and innovative approach towards advertising, and our latest campaign in collaboration with Frodoh and Starcom was no different. This pioneering CTV campaign for Jeep Wrangler pioneering the use of CTV and QR technology, reported outstanding results and hence demonstrate the power of new ad technologies in reaching and engaging our target audience, and we continue to look forward to exploring more such cutting-edge opportunities in the future.”

Russhabh R Thakkar, Founder and CEO, Frodoh, said, "We are thrilled to have partnered with Jeep and Starcom for a campaign that has witnessed significant success. The metrics speak volumes about the potential of integrating smart technology mediums such as CTV that enable us to deliver highly targeted campaigns, creating further value for the brand."

Speaking on the campaign, Rathi Gangappa, CEO, Starcom India, said, "At Starcom, our mission is to 'Move People, Move Business,' and this pioneering Connected TV campaign for Jeep is a testament to that philosophy. Utilising Frodoh's advanced technology, we crafted an engaging and impactful brand experience that resonated deeply with our target audience. Achieving a remarkable 97% video completion rate and 11,700 QR scans highlights the success of our strategic approach in leveraging media, data, and technology. We are proud to have delivered such outstanding results and set a new benchmark in the AdTech industry with this innovative campaign."

Niti Kumar, COO, Starcom India, further added, "We are proud to have successfully executed this innovative Connected TV campaign. The strategic collaboration between Frodoh and Jeep Wrangler, facilitated by Starcom India, demonstrates the powerful capabilities of Connected TV for delivering impactful advertising. This campaign's success also highlights the potential of Connected TV in reaching and engaging premium audiences. We eagerly anticipate driving similar groundbreaking campaigns in the future."